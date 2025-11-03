New Traffic Restrictions in Sofia’s Two Low-Emission Zones to Take Effect from December

In a move to cut harmful vehicle emissions in the capital, new traffic restrictions will come into force from 1 December in Sofia’s two low-emission zones.

Vehicles in the first and second eco-categories will be banned from entering the inner ring — known as the “small ring”, which includes Opalchenska, Vasil Levski, Skobelev and Patriarch Evtimiy boulevards — for a period of three months, from 1 December 2025 to 28 February 2026.

Cars in the first eco-category will also be prohibited from entering the second ring, covering Konstantin Velichkov, Slivnitsa and Sitnyakovo boulevards up to Srebarna Street — the wider city centre.

Entry into both zones will be monitored automatically by cameras. The ban will not apply to vehicles whose owners have a permanent address within the restricted zone and hold a parking permit, or to disabled drivers with a preferential parking card.