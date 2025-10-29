БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Nikolay Denkov: Raya Nazaryan’s Appointment as Speaker of Parliament Signals Preparation for Snap Elections

The appointment of Raya Nazaryan as Speaker of the Parliament is a clear indication that the government is preparing for early parliamentary elections, said Nikolay Denkov from We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB) in an interview for BNT’s “Oshte ot Denya” (“More from the Day”) on October 29.

Former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov commented on the rotation in the National Assembly and the election of Raya Nazaryan as Speaker of Parliament:

“I don’t think anything particularly significant has happened. The aim of this move was, on the one hand, to install someone who is much closer to both Borisov and Peevski, so that she follows instructions. Raya Nazaryan has experience in that respect. On the other hand, this prepares the ground for snap elections, because it was obvious that Kiselova was not a viable option for caretaker prime minister. If we look for practical implications – those are them. After Borisov’s theatrical performance last week, something had to happen – and it did.”

Denkov added that the current government continues to operate according to an old, familiar model:

“We’re seeing more of the same – just slightly disguised. As the saying goes: ‘He looked in the mirror and saw the same old self,’” he remarked.

He went on to criticise the parameters of the draft budget, which includes a 2% rise in social insurance contributions, the freezing of maternity and social benefits, and what he described as “disproportionately high” spending in certain sectors such as the judiciary.

“This literally means that every employee will contribute about 600 leva a year, and employers another 600, into a so-called ‘piggy bank’, where the funds are not properly monitored. Meanwhile, maternity and social payments are frozen,” Denkov said.

The former Prime Minister also noted that WCC–DB’s proposed social measures, designed to support families without placing an additional burden on the budget, have been omitted. He criticised the lack of coherent financial planning in key areas, saying that the ruling coalition must bear responsibility for its fiscal policy and expenditure decisions.

Speaking about the situation surrounding the Lukoil refinery, Denkov stressed the need for decisive government action to secure stable fuel supplies:

“There is a correct course of action for the state, and it’s vital that key measures have at least been initiated. We’ve seen how other countries have managed this. The media reported that Germany obtained a waiver from the United States concerning refineries linked to Lukoil and Rosneft. What’s not widely understood is that Germany received this exemption not because anyone particularly favoured them, but because they took a crucial step in advance – appointing a special administrator,” Denkov explained.

