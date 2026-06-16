North Macedonia’s Chargé d’Affaires Summoned to Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Over Embassy Arson Attack

The Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of North Macedonia in Sofia was summoned today to the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in connection with the arson attack on 15 June 2026, in which two Bulgarian diplomatic vehicles parked outside the official entrance to Bulgaria’s embassy in Skopje were set on fire, the ministry said on its website on June 16.

President Strongly Condemns Arson Attack on Bulgarian Embassy Vehicles in Skopje

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Bulgaria “strongly condemns this unprecedented and demonstrative act of aggression in our bilateral relations”, Deputy Foreign Minister Hristo Polendakov said. He added that the attack had endangered not only the health and lives of embassy staff but also residents of North Macedonia’s capital who happened to be nearby at the time.

Bulgaria has taken note of the statements issued by the neighbouring country’s official institutions and of the swift actions taken by the competent authorities, which led to the arrest of the suspected perpetrator. At the same time, the Bulgarian side expects an effective investigation and judicial process that will clearly demonstrate that such acts are unacceptable.

Deputy Foreign Minister Polendakov also stressed that adherence to the rule of law and effective measures to prevent and combat hate crimes are essential for any country seeking to safeguard its European future.

The Government of North Macedonia Condemns Arson Attack on Diplomatic Vehicles Outside Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje

“Any attempts to instil fear among Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia are unacceptable, and the Bulgarian state will continue to use all available mechanisms to oppose them,” the statement from Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.