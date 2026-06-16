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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Iliana Iotova: “Arson Attack on Bulgarian Embassy Vehicles in Skopje Is an "Attack on Bulgaria"

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Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
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"I really hope the MEPs will find time to comment on yesterday's incident, which is unprecedented," the President said

илияна йотова подпалването дипломатически автомобили приемам посегателство българия
Снимка: BGNES

The coming days in the European Parliament will be extremely important, as in addition to a debate on the progress of the Republic of North Macedonia, there will also be a vote on the report. This was stated by President Iliana Iotova when speaking to journalists on June 16.

Vehicles In Front Of the Bulgarian Embassy In Skopje Have Been Set On Fire

She commented both on the signals coming from Strasbourg and on yesterday’s arson attack on diplomatic vehicles, stressing that she considers it an attack on Bulgaria.

Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “The next two days will be extremely important, as in addition to the debate there will also be a vote on the resolution. I have received worrying signals from MEPs that at the last moment there will be attempts to remove one of the texts which directly concerns the work of the joint commission, thereby rendering its work meaningless. I sincerely hope that reason will prevail, because this issue is part of the protocol. I also very much hope that MEPs will find time, despite the very limited minutes they are given, to speak about yesterday’s incident, which is unprecedented. I regard the arson attack on diplomatic vehicles as an attack on Bulgaria.”

Referring to the agreement between the United States and Iran, Iotova said she wished to remain cautious until the final text of the agreement becomes clear. For her, it is crucial that the Strait of Hormuz be reopened as soon as possible. According to Iotova, everyone has an interest in ensuring that the ceasefire is lasting.

Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria:
“I want to be cautious until we see the final text of the agreement. After this agreement, there will be a minimum 60-day period of negotiations to see what exactly will be signed. Let us see the final outcome. This conflict has entered every citizen’s home, not only in Europe but across the world. We are all interested in the ceasefire being lasting, with all necessary guarantees included. For me, it is extremely important that the Strait of Hormuz is reopened as soon as possible.”

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