North Macedonia’s President at the UN: Treaty with Bulgaria Does Not Contains Provisions for Changes to Constitution

In her address to the UN General Assembly on September 25, the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, stated that the Treaty with Bulgaria contains no provisions requiring constitutional amendments.

She noted that North Macedonia’s EU accession process has been obstructed for 20 years, “not on the basis of the objective Copenhagen criteria, but for subjective, nationalist reasons.”

Siljanovska further stressed that Skopje does not seek disputes with its neighbours, but aspires to European integration “without additional and special conditions, and with its national dignity preserved.”