Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva Asks for Urgent Measures for the Calculation of the Heat Emitted by Building Installation in Condominium Buildings

The Ombudsman, Velislava Delcheva, has sent a letter to the Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov, urging urgent measures in response to the suspended enforcement by the Supreme Administrative Court of the formula used to calculate the amount of heat energy emitted by building installations to condominium buildings.. Delcheva warns that this has created a legal vacuum in the middle of the heating season, which could affect thousands of heat energy consumers, according to a statement on the Ombudsman’s website.

"If the heating season starts without clear rules on building installation, citizens will find themselves in a situation of uncertainty and lack of transparency in their heating bills. A quick solution is needed to ensure fairness and legality in the calculation of individual consumption shares," the Ombudsman stressed.

In her letter to the Minister, Velislava Delcheva recalls that as early as February 2025, the Ombudsman’s office requested a position from the Ministry of Energy on how monthly bills for consumers would be calculated, following the announcement of plans to develop a new formula for calculating the heat energy delivered by building installations.

In March 2025, the Ombudsman issued a negative opinion on a proposed draft amendment to the Heating Supply Regulation, noting that the text was unsubstantiated, unlawful, and failed to protect consumers’ rights.

“A professional and thorough analysis is needed to ensure transparent, accurate, and fair determination of the heat energy emitted by building installations. Citizens demand clarity because they are paying bills they do not understand,” the letter states.

The Ombudsman points out that the office has received numerous complaints and reports from citizens demanding a fair and transparent method for calculating the qualntity of energy from building installations and the precise allocation of costs among property owners. Delcheva also notes that such requirements are outlined in EU Directive 2012/27 on energy efficiency, as well as in the European Court of Justice ruling of 23 October 2025 (case C-760/23), which states that rules and parameters for calculating customer costs must ensure transparency and accuracy in individual consumption metering.

At the conclusion of the letter, the Ombudsman insists that the Minister specify which concrete and urgent measures will be taken to address the legal vacuum and protect the rights of heat energy consumers.

