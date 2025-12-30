БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ИЗВЕСТИЯ

On the Eve of the Euro Adoption: Key Dates for Bulgaria's Switch to the Single Currency

A day before Bulgaria adopts the euro, it is worth revisiting the key dates and rules linked to the introduction of the single European currency in the country.

Viewers continued to send questions via the “My Questions About the Euro” section on our website, bntnews.bg, and today we provide the answers.

  • The euro will be adopted at a fixed exchange rate of 1.95583 leva to one euro.
  • For one month – until the end of January – payments will be possible in both leva and euros.
  • Prices of goods and services will have to be displayed in both currencies until 8 August.
  • During the first six months of the year, exchanging leva for euros will be free of charge at banks and post offices, while at the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) this service will be available indefinitely and without fees.

From July, banks and post offices will begin charging fees for currency exchange, but no such fees will apply at the central bank.

