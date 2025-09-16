One Hour of Water, Two Days a Week - Drastic Rationing Schedule in 8 Villages in Elena Municipality

Eight settlements in the municipality of Elena (Veliko Tarnovo district, Northern Bulgaria) are under a strict water rationing schedule. Water reaches their homes only two days a week, for just one hour. The paradox is that some of them are located right next to the “Yovkovtsi” reservoir, yet they have never drawn water from it and rely solely on local water sources.

For years, people in some of the villages and hamlets in the Elena Balkan region have been struggling with water shortages, but since the beginning of this month, the situation has become critical.

Milena Martinkova, a resident of the village of Sredni Kolibi: “For the past two weeks, new restrictions have been introduced – Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 to 5. When water is supplied, within two hours I have to complete a whole range of household chores that should last us for two or three days. And that’s the same in every household.”

The water supply for Sredni Kolibi and several other settlements in the municipality depends on catchments, which are now almost depleted due to the drought. And although these villages are situated literally next to the Yovkovtsi reservoir, their taps have run dry. The water level in the reservoir itself is also causing concern for people in eight municipalities that depend on it.

Vanimir Martinkov - a resident of the village of Sredni Kolibi: “We look down on the reservoir from above – although now we can hardly even see it.” Water losses across the supply network are also very high. The Municipality of Elena says it is working on projects to address the water shortage, but procedures are slow and take years. That is why the mayor is proposing that administrative requirements be eased in view of the crisis affecting many parts of the country.

Dilyan Mlazev - Mayor of Elena Municipality: “The problem lies in the cumbersome coordination procedures. Between the start of a design project and the issuance of a building permit – which is the basis for seeking funding – a year and a half to two years can pass. Then comes the actual funding and the public procurement process. The state must urgently ease the procedures we go through in order to carry out a project, because the situation is critical and requires emergency measures – not exceptional ones.” Milena Martinkova - resident of the village of Sredni Kolibi: “For them, it may just be a paperwork issue within the working day – but for us, it’s everyday life.”

The municipality has introduced strict bans on the use of water for anything other than drinking and domestic needs.