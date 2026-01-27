БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
One Person Died in Head-On Crash on E-79 Road Between Montana and Vratsa

A fatal road accident occurred on January 27 on the E-79 road between Montana and Vratsa, Northwestern Bulgaria, where traffic is currently restricted and long queues have formed in both directions.

Two cars collided head-on late in the afternoon between the villages of Sumer and Kravoder. A man travelling in one of the vehicles died at the scene. His wife, who sustained serious injuries, has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Their children were also in the car. They suffered lighter injuries but are under medical supervision.

A diversion route has been put in place. Drivers are being redirected via road II-13 Krapchene – Stubel – Krivodol, then road III-1302 Krivodol – Pudriya – Kravoder. Traffic in the area is being regulated by the Traffic Police.

