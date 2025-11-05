БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Opposition Sharply Criticises Draft State Budget 2026

The leader of GERB defended the estimates in the fiscal plan of the state

Снимка: BTA

The opposition with harsh criticism of the draft budget for 2026 The leader of GERB defended the estimates in the state's fiscal plan.

The draft state budget dominated debate both in the corridors and in the plenary chamber. At the start of the parliamentary sitting, the “Vazrazhdane” party requested a hearing with the head of the Fiscal Council, Simeon Dyankov, citing his reservations about some of the budget’s parameters. The request was rejected by the majority. This prompted “Vazrazhdane” to declare that they would not support the spending plan. Similar positions were expressed by MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) party and “Velichie”. “We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) urged the government to withdraw the draft and rewrite it entirely. GERB leader Boyko Borissov defended the state’s financial framework.

WCC-DB directed sharp criticism at the figures presented by Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova and called on the government to abandon several fiscal measures.

Martin Dimitrov, WCC-DB:
“Stop this war by this left-wing government on business and the middle class. We want the increase in dividend tax from 5% to 10% dropped. They promised not to raise taxes — why did they lie? We want no rise in social-security contributions. There is no justification for it. We want those 5 billion leva (BGN) we uncovered — money the government can spend on anything through state companies or buffers — removed from their ‘slush fund’. We want the level of redistribution through the budget brought back to 40%. So they should withdraw the budget and rewrite it.”

The GERB leader accused WCC-DB of draining the treasury through their previous “liberal budgets” and defended the parameters of the 2026 draft.

Boyko Borissov, GERB leader:
“Let’s go back ten days before this budget. These same people you are quoting said there was no money for young doctors, for mothers, for nurses, and so on. Now, when we have found money for all of them, suddenly they don’t like that funds are being given to entire professional groups and want cuts instead. Why didn’t they cut spending in the state administration over the last four years? I have always said, one year ago, two years ago, that the way Asen Vassilev managed public finances would lead us into a debt spiral — and this is the result. For ten years I have done what needed to be done. Now I am doing what the coalition wants.”

According to “Vazrazhdane”, MECH and “Velichie”, the proposed budget will push the country into a debt crisis, lead to impoverishment and place pressure on business while public-sector salaries continue to rise.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of “Vazrazhdane”:
“The budget is catastrophic, because it envisages at least another 21 billion leva in debt. We also believe it is extremely harmful for Bulgaria. We will not support it.”

Radostin Vassilev, leader of MECH:
“For me this budget is reckless — a last-minute splurge to hand gifts to the administration at the expense of working people.”

Ivelin Mihaylov, leader of “Velichie”:
“We see parties arguing about whether this should be a left or right budget, whether left or right policies are needed, and they miss the point: it is thieving and incompetent.”

photos by BTA

The other parliamentary parties did not comment.

