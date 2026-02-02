БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Over 1,200 Snow-Clearing Vehicles Deployed Across Bulgaria in Past 24 Hours

Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Following the severe winter conditions of the past 24 hours, Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) has declared full mobilisation to clear the national road network. Despite ongoing snowfall, all roads across the country are currently open and passable for cars under winter conditions.

“All necessary measures have been taken to ensure full mobilisation of snow-clearing teams nationwide. At this stage, absolutely all roads are open and passable for passenger cars,” said Miroslav Tsenov, Director of the RIA’s Traffic Management Centre.

More than 1,215 machines were deployed over the past day — a record number since the start of the winter season, according to Mr Tsenov. Priority has been given to motorways, first- and second-class roads, as well as mountain passes. Nevertheless, for safety reasons, temporary restrictions on heavy goods vehicles over 12 tonnes were introduced in some areas.

The most difficult conditions were reported in north-western Bulgaria, as well as on certain motorway sections and around Sofia, where icy roads led to incidents involving heavy lorries.

Tsenov said all affected sections have now been cleared and traffic has been fully restored.

Restrictions on heavy goods vehicles remain in force on several mountain passes, including Prevala, Pechinsko and Rozhen in Smolyan district, as well as on selected road sections in Lovech and Burgas districts. There are no restrictions for cars.

The Road Infrastructure Agency remains on full alert today, as low temperatures and a risk of ice are expected to persist. Snow-clearing equipment will continue operating to ensure safe travel.

Drivers are urged to set off only with vehicles properly prepared for winter conditions, to keep a safe distance and to drive with increased caution.

