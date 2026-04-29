Over 188 kg of Eggs and Chicken Meat Without Documehts Seized at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

Inspectors from the “Border Control” directorate of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency have seized more than 188 kilogrammes of eggs and chicken meat at the Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint.

The inspection was carried out jointly with officers from the Bulgarian Customs Agency.

In a Bulgarian-registered car entering from Turkey, authorities discovered packages containing egg sheets weighing 108 kg, as well as 80.8 kg of chicken meat, all without the required documentation.

The goods have been confiscated and will be destroyed, officials said.