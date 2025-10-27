Over 33,000 Children Have Been Born to Underage Mothers in Bulgaria over the Past Decade

More than 33,000 children have given birth in Bulgaria over the past ten years, and nearly 2,800 underage girls became mothers just last year. The State Agency for Child Protection has now prepared an action plan targeting cities with the highest rates of early marriages and teenage pregnancies.

Sliven, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, and Pazardzhik are among the cities where the number of “children giving birth to children” remains highest. In the Pazardzhik hospital alone, 67 babies have been born to underage mothers since the beginning of the year.

“Out of around 600 births a year, 10% being underage is a serious figure. The youngest was a 12-year-old, which was shocking — she gave birth last March, while her own mother was pregnant with her fifth child,” said Dr. Anna Gevorgyan, head of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at Pazardzhik Hospital.

Monitoring pregnancies among minors, doctors say, has become a real challenge.

“These girls often leave hospital without permission, skip antenatal check-ups, and are terrified of injections. Labour for them is extremely traumatic — you can imagine how a child reacts to such pain,” Dr. Gevorgyan added.

In most cases, the fathers are adult men.

“We often need interpreters because many of them don’t speak Bulgarian. The mothers of these girls usually tell us, ‘Doctor, you know how it is with us — we marry young,’” she explained.

According to Teodora Ivanova, Chair of the State Agency for Child Protection, cultural traditions cannot excuse child marriages or early motherhood:

“It’s very difficult for state measures to work when people consider this part of their custom or tradition. But the fact is, in recent years, almost no prosecutor’s ruling cites ‘Roma tradition’ as justification anymore.”

Prosecutors’ data show that 569 people were convicted or fined in 2024 for cohabiting with underage girls. In the first half of 2025 alone, 262 people have already been penalised for the same offence.

“The children are not to blame — we adults are, including their families,” Ivanova stressed.

Borislav Gutsanov, Minister of Labour and Social Policy, also commented:

“The most important thing is that these children have access to education and healthcare. Without education, we cannot expect them to think or act differently.”

In Sliven, experts report a gradual decline in pregnancies among adolescents.

“When I advise young mothers to delay another pregnancy, their mothers-in-law and even their own mothers now often support me,” said Nikolina Dimova, a community nurse at UNICEF’s Centre for Maternal and Child Health in Sliven.

However, challenges persist.

“Many come back from abroad already pregnant. They avoid registering with doctors and prefer to pay for private visits. They’re afraid of institutions and yet always find ways to bypass them,” said Dr. Mariana Marcheva, head of the maternity ward at a private gynaecological hospital.

The State Agency for Child Protection has identified a clear action plan to tackle the issue in regions where adolescent births are most prevalent, focusing on prevention, education, and stronger institutional cooperation.







