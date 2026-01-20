БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
И в Бургаско обявиха грипна епидемия
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
В очакване на Зимните олимпийски игри Милано Кортина 2026...
Чете се за: 23:40 мин.
Григор Димитров отпадна на старта на Australian Open
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
58% от левовете в обращение са изтеглени
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Капризите на времето: Дъжд, сняг и поледици в следващите дни
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Over 58% of Lev Banknotes Withdrawn from Circulation, Says Euro Coordination Centre

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
EN
Запази
левовете обращение изтеглени

More than 58% of Bulgarian lev banknotes in circulation have already been withdrawn, with the trend continuing to progress. This was announced by Vladimir Ivanov, Chair of the Euro Coordination Centre, during a briefing at the Council of Ministers on January 20.

photo by BTA

“Problems from the first ten-day period are beginning to disappear. We are urging citizens and traders to obtain the necessary quantities of euro banknotes and euro coins. All lev banknotes and coins can be exchanged free of charge and without limits until the end of June at commercial banks, and without any time limit at the Bulgarian National Bank. There is no need for panic on this issue,” Ivanov said.

Regarding the activities of Bulgarian Posts, between 12 and 16 January, a total of 20,900 transactions were carried out, with an overall value of nearly 34 million leva.

The Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP) conducted 164 inspections between 12 and 18 January. As a result, 34 penalty proceedings were initiated and five penalty decrees were issued.

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) reported that between 5 and 18 January it carried out 2,774 inspections. These covered 626 grocery shops, 561 hairdressing and beauty salons, five hotels, 159 car parks and 226 fitness centres. A total of 25 violations of the Law on the Introduction of the Euro were identified. In addition, 107 administrative penalty proceedings were opened and 26 penalty decrees were issued.

There have been no reports of irregularities in the conversion from levs to euros in banks.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
1
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...
Реакциите на партиите след оставката на президента (ОБЗОР)
2
Реакциите на партиите след оставката на президента (ОБЗОР)
Румен Радев ще депозира днес оставката си като президент пред Конституционния съд
3
Румен Радев ще депозира днес оставката си като президент пред...
Какво предвижда Конституцията при оставка на президента?
4
Какво предвижда Конституцията при оставка на президента?
Доц. Цеков за хода на президента - какъв е юридическият прочит и какво следва
5
Доц. Цеков за хода на президента - какъв е юридическият прочит и...
Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в Конституционния съд
6
Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в Конституционния съд

Най-четени

След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
1
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите "Сливница" и "Обеля"
2
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите...
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени ядра от планините
3
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени...
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
4
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
5
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
БНБ няма да възстановява стойността на надраскани и повредени банкноти
6
БНБ няма да възстановява стойността на надраскани и повредени банкноти

More from: Economy

Bulgarian Farmers to Protest EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement in Strasbourg
Bulgarian Farmers to Protest EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement in Strasbourg
Public Sector Salaries to Rise by 5%, Expected to Be Paid Retroactively in February Public Sector Salaries to Rise by 5%, Expected to Be Paid Retroactively in February
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Mass Checks Find 116 Euro Law Breaches, Fines Top €100,000 Mass Checks Find 116 Euro Law Breaches, Fines Top €100,000
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Bulgarian Farmers Ready to Protest over EU–Mercosur Trade Deal Bulgarian Farmers Ready to Protest over EU–Mercosur Trade Deal
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
"Which National Symbols Have the Eurozone Countries Chosen for Their Euro Coins?"(PHOTOS) "Which National Symbols Have the Eurozone Countries Chosen for Their Euro Coins?"(PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 21:45 мин.
Bulgaria’s Transition to the Euro: How Change Is Returned Among Most Reported Breaches in Inspections Bulgaria’s Transition to the Euro: How Change Is Returned Among Most Reported Breaches in Inspections
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

Водещи новини

Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в Конституционния съд
Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в Конституционния съд
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
У нас
Оставиха в ареста задържаните за въоръжения обир на инкасо автомобил в Ихтиман Оставиха в ареста задържаните за въоръжения обир на инкасо автомобил в Ихтиман
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
58% от левовете в обращение са изтеглени 58% от левовете в обращение са изтеглени
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
И в Бургаско обявиха грипна епидемия И в Бургаско обявиха грипна епидемия
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
В очакване на Зимните олимпийски игри Милано Кортина 2026 –...
Чете се за: 23:40 мин.
Спорт
В Давос се решава съдбата на Гренландия, Тръмп продължава да иска...
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
По света
Пак в Монтанско - сметката за вода дойде, мъж опита да плати с...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Наследството на Валентино: Италианският дизайнер почина на 93 години
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ