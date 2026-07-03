Overturned Lorry Is Causing Traffic Delays on Hemus Motorway

An overturned lorry is causing disruption to traffic on Hemus Motorway on July 3.

Traffic has been temporarily restricted at kilometre 17 of the motorway in the direction of Sofia.

Traffic at kilometre 17 of the Hemus Motorway towards Sofia is being diverted through the hard shoulder, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency. The normal and overtaking lanes are closed to traffic.

Police, fire service crews and emergency medical teams have been dispatched to the scene. Traffic is being regulated by the Traffic Police.

Traffic at kilometre 16 of the Hemus Motorway towards Sofia is being directed through the overtaking lane due to the incident, the Road Infrastructure Agency also said. The normal lane remains closed to traffic.

Image from Facebook, Road Accidents in Bulgaria