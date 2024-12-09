НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Panagyurishte celebrates 75 years since the discovery of Thracian gold treasure

Панагюрско златно съкровище
Снимка: БНТ
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:06, 09.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

On December 8, the town of Panagyurishte celebrates 75 years since the discovery of the Panagyurishte Gold Treasure - one of the most significant finds from Ancient Thrace.

The gold vessels were discovered in the Merul locality on December 8, 1949 by the three brothers Pavel, Petko, and Mihail Deikov.

The celebrations in the town started from the locality, where there is a memorial plaque.

The patron of the celebrations is Vice President, Iliana Iotova.

The official ceremony was attended by the newly elected Speaker of the Parlaiment, Assoc. Prof, Nataliya Kiselova and the caretaker Minister of Tourism, Evtim Miloshev.

The original of Panagyurishte Gold Treasure returns to Panagyurishte Museum

***

The Panagyurishte gold treasure is by far the rischest and most brilliant gold hoard discovered, which was unearthed by accident by three brothers on December 8, 1949, during clay digging near the town of Panagyurishte, central Bulgaria.

It consists of nine solid gold vessels (a phiale, an amphora and seven rhytons) with total weight of 6.164 kg of 23-karat gold. All of the objects are richly and skilfully decorated with scenes of Thracian myths, customs and life.

The decoration features scenes from ancient Greek mythology, depicting a number of deities and heroes - Hera, Athena, Aphrodite, Apollo, Artemis, Dionysus, Silenus, Nike, Heracles, Theseus, Paris, the Bacchante Eriope. There are images of winged sphinxes and Amazons. The phiale of the treasure is decorated with African heads.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

President Radev discussed the war in Ukraine with US President-elect Trump in Paris
President Radev discussed the war in Ukraine with US President-elect Trump in Paris
22:46, 08.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 President Radev met with newly elected Speaker of Parliament Kiselova
President Radev met with newly elected Speaker of Parliament Kiselova
20:48, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
 Complete ban on movement of animals from the district of Pazardzhik was introduced to combat spread of 'sheep and goat plague'
Complete ban on movement of animals from the district of Pazardzhik was introduced to combat spread of 'sheep and goat plague'
19:48, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 A man and two children died after a crash near the village of Sopot
A man and two children died after a crash near the village of Sopot
19:39, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
 BNB Governor: Taxing banks' extra prifits could impact financial stability
BNB Governor: Taxing banks' extra prifits could impact financial stability
18:38, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 Before Bulgaria's Schengen accession by land: MEPs visited the border at Danube Bridge at Vidin
Before Bulgaria's Schengen accession by land: MEPs visited the border at Danube Bridge at Vidin
18:15, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
 Six Christmas trams bring holiday cheer to Sofia
Six Christmas trams bring holiday cheer to Sofia
17:50, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Parliament Speaker Nataliya Kiselova convenes an extraordinary sitting on 10 December
Parliament Speaker Nataliya Kiselova convenes an extraordinary sitting on 10 December
17:22, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 Food Safety Agency: All pox outbreaks in small ruminants in Bulgaria have been neutralised
Food Safety Agency: All pox outbreaks in small ruminants in Bulgaria have been neutralised
16:18, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
 How much have the prices of seasonal vegetables risen by?
How much have the prices of seasonal vegetables risen by?
16:00, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 Progress achieved for the construction of Struma Motorway
Progress achieved for the construction of Struma Motorway
15:23, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
 The maximum insurable income increases to BGN 4,130
The maximum insurable income increases to BGN 4,130
14:28, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
More from: Culture
Bulgaria marks the Day of Saint Nicholas
Bulgaria marks the Day of Saint Nicholas
Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova will be the host of the 37th European Film Awards in Lucerne
Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova will be the host of the 37th European Film Awards in Lucerne
Odeon in Plovdiv opened to visitors, the city will have a new antique stage
Odeon in Plovdiv opened to visitors, the city will have a new antique stage
The first statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica likely depicts grandson of Octavian Augustus
The first statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica likely depicts grandson of Octavian Augustus
Charity exhibition 'Buy Art, Give Future To a Child' (PHOTOS)
Charity exhibition 'Buy Art, Give Future To a Child' (PHOTOS)
Ski season in Bulgaria opens, how to avoid skiing accidents?
Ski season in Bulgaria opens, how to avoid skiing accidents?
Топ 24
Най-четени
Башар Асад и семейството му са получили убежище в Москва
Башар Асад и семейството му са получили убежище в Москва
Кметът на Плевен: Вече към града постъпват нужните количества вода
Кметът на Плевен: Вече към града постъпват нужните количества вода
След почти 14 години в изгнание: Пред БНТ говори един от лидерите на сирийската опозиция
След почти 14 години в изгнание: Пред БНТ говори един от лидерите...
Започнаха снимките на новия български сериал "Мамник"
Започнаха снимките на новия български сериал "Мамник"
БНТ 3 ще излъчи световното първенство по плуване в малък басейн в Будапеща
БНТ 3 ще излъчи световното първенство по плуване в малък басейн в...
340 000 пенсионери ще получат 100 лв. за Коледа на 19 декември
340 000 пенсионери ще получат 100 лв. за Коледа на 19 декември
Какво е ясно след срещата между Тръмп, Зеленски и Макрон?
Какво е ясно след срещата между Тръмп, Зеленски и Макрон?
Пътят към властта: Кои са бунтовниците, които събориха Асад?
Пътят към властта: Кои са бунтовниците, които събориха Асад?
Спонтанни празненства на сирийците в София след падането на Асад
Спонтанни празненства на сирийците в София след падането на Асад
Актрисата Джуди Денч на 90 години: Обичам театъра повече от филмите
Актрисата Джуди Денч на 90 години: Обичам театъра повече от филмите
ЕС призова за диалог и мирен преход в Сирия
ЕС призова за диалог и мирен преход в Сирия