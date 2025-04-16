Panoramic elevator will connect the Sea Garden in Varna with the promenade

A panoramic elevator will link the Sea Garden in the coastal city of Varna with the coastal alley. It will be completely free of charge and accessible to all residents and visitors of the city, Mayor Blagomir Kotsev announced at a press briefing.

The municipality has sent a letter to the private investor asking for more clarity on its intentions for the development and investment of the promenade and how the public areas there will be improved. From the reply to the letter, it is clear that the investor has envisaged landscaping and LED lighting along the promenade.

The project also envisions the installation of benches, the construction of sports grounds and gardens, as well as the creation of parking spaces and new sidewalks.

A sewerage network is currently being built in the area and other projects are expected to be completed in the next three years, such as a spa centre and a conference complex. The municipality has been assured by the developer that the promenade will be accessible to tourists for the summer season. Construction works will be suspended on May 15 and will resume in the fall.

Mayor Kotsev also reminded that the promenade in Varna is state property, but the adjacent land between the promenade and the slope of the Sea Garden has been privately owned since 2009.