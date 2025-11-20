International Mountain Film Festival in Bansko Began

This year the programme will present 80 films from 43 countries
The 24th edition of the Bansko Film Fest — the largest international festival for mountain cinema and extreme sports in South-Eastern Europe — has begun.
Among the Bulgarian titles is a film about the “Vrška Chuka – Kom” route in the Balkan Mountains, which Kiril Nikolov – Diesel managed to complete in under 24 hours.
Visually impaired runner Viktor Asenov will present a film about his so-called “Everesting” challenge — 19 consecutive ascents from the Aleko mountain hut on Vitosha to Cherni Vrah.
Bansko will also host the screening of Explorers at the End of the World, a film by BNT journalist Maria Cherneva, which tells the story of the scientists working at the Bulgarian Antarctic base on Livingston Island.
Aleksandra Antonova, Programme Manager of Bansko Film Fest:
“The programme is not focused solely on extreme adventures, but also on the culture of communities and peoples who live in remote and hard-to-reach places. Sixteen presenters are guests of the festival — leading Bulgarian adventurers and climbers, who will share their remarkable stories and experiences from the festival stage.”