БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Зеленски е готов да работи по американския план за мир, а...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на...
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
Великобритания удължи дерогацията за България
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
120 лева коледни добавки ще получат 536 000 пенсионери
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Парламентът прие на първо четене бюджета на Държавното...
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
В 8 държави, включително и в България, се провежда акция...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

International Mountain Film Festival in Bansko Began

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
EN
Запази

This year the programme will present 80 films from 43 countries

банско филм фест започна

The 24th edition of the Bansko Film Fest — the largest international festival for mountain cinema and extreme sports in South-Eastern Europe — has begun.

This year’s programme will feature 80 films from 43 countries.

Among the Bulgarian titles is a film about the “Vrška Chuka – Kom” route in the Balkan Mountains, which Kiril Nikolov – Diesel managed to complete in under 24 hours.

Visually impaired runner Viktor Asenov will present a film about his so-called “Everesting” challenge — 19 consecutive ascents from the Aleko mountain hut on Vitosha to Cherni Vrah.

Bansko will also host the screening of Explorers at the End of the World, a film by BNT journalist Maria Cherneva, which tells the story of the scientists working at the Bulgarian Antarctic base on Livingston Island.

Aleksandra Antonova, Programme Manager of Bansko Film Fest:
“The programme is not focused solely on extreme adventures, but also on the culture of communities and peoples who live in remote and hard-to-reach places. Sixteen presenters are guests of the festival — leading Bulgarian adventurers and climbers, who will share their remarkable stories and experiences from the festival stage.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Хванаха автоджамбаза с прякор "Джуджето" (СНИМКИ)
1
Хванаха автоджамбаза с прякор "Джуджето" (СНИМКИ)
Делото срещу бившата полицайка Симона Радева е на финалната права
2
Делото срещу бившата полицайка Симона Радева е на финалната права
Украйна губи ключов поддръжник на каузата на Киев
3
Украйна губи ключов поддръжник на каузата на Киев
Паркирането около големи столични болници - мисия невъзможна
4
Паркирането около големи столични болници - мисия невъзможна
Прасе-касичка пред парламента: От ПП изразиха недоволството си за бюджета
5
Прасе-касичка пред парламента: От ПП изразиха недоволството си за...
120 лева коледни добавки ще получат 536 000 пенсионери
6
120 лева коледни добавки ще получат 536 000 пенсионери

Най-четени

Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на ДОО за 2026 г.
1
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на...
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното автомобил на АМ "Тракия"
2
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното...
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ "Тракия"?
3
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ...
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на детето ми - получил е 48 000 лева
4
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на...
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
5
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни самолети заради руски дрон
6
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни...

More from: Culture

Bulgaria Returns to Eurovision: BNT Sets Rules for Selecting Performers
Bulgaria Returns to Eurovision: BNT Sets Rules for Selecting Performers
PM Zhelyazkov Presented St. Paisii Hilendarski State Award to Prof. Hristo Yotsov PM Zhelyazkov Presented St. Paisii Hilendarski State Award to Prof. Hristo Yotsov
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Good Stories: Making 'Madzhun' – a Millennia-Old Tradition from Veliko Tarnovo Good Stories: Making 'Madzhun' – a Millennia-Old Tradition from Veliko Tarnovo
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
"Tenderness Is the New Punk": Kinomania Film Festival Opens "Tenderness Is the New Punk": Kinomania Film Festival Opens
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
UNESCO Recognition for Bulgaria: Sozopol Underwater Archaeology Centre Designated as Regional Institute UNESCO Recognition for Bulgaria: Sozopol Underwater Archaeology Centre Designated as Regional Institute
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
The Longest Ancient Church on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast Unearthed Near Ahtopol The Longest Ancient Church on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast Unearthed Near Ahtopol
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Зеленски е готов да работи по американския план за мир, а Русия обяви превземането на Купянски
Зеленски е готов да работи по американския план за мир, а Русия...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
По света
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев, определи Софийският градски съд 5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев, определи Софийският градски съд
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
У нас
Великобритания удължи дерогацията за България Великобритания удължи дерогацията за България
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Междуградски автобус се запали край Айтос Междуградски автобус се запали край Айтос
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
120 лева коледни добавки ще получат 536 000 пенсионери
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
След напрежение и скандали: Парламентът прие бюджетите на ДОО и...
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
У нас
Планове за мир в Украйна: Делегация на Пентагона на посещение в Киев
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
По света
Протест срещу поскъпването на паркирането в София
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ