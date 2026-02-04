Parliament Approves at First Reading Establishment of Tourist Guarantee Fund

The Bulgarian Parliament on February 4 approved at first reading amendments to the Tourism Act, establishing a Tourism Guarantee Fund.

The fund aims to protect consumer rights and align national legislation with the EU Directive on Package Travel and Linked Travel Services.

According to the bill’s sponsors, the fund will safeguard consumers in the event of a tour operator’s insolvency, ensuring that travellers are reimbursed if their travel contracts are terminated prematurely.

The fund is planned as a collective body, with board members appointed by the Minister of Tourism on the recommendation of the Minister of Finance, the Chair of the Consumer Protection Commission, and sectoral tourist associations registered in the National Tourism Register.