Parliament Approves Government and SANS Oversight for Sale of Burgas Oil Refinery Assets

Bulgarian lawmakers voted today, October 24, at second reading, to amend the Investment Promotion Act, stipulating that any sale of assets at the Burgas refinery – Lukoil should be approved both by the government and SANS (State Agency for National Security). The changes were added as an additional item to the agenda, prompting opposition claims that they serve oligarchic interests.

The vote sparked chaos in the plenary hall, forcing Parliament Speaker Natalia Kiselova to call a recess.

Opposition MPs criticized the move:

Ivaylo Mirchev (We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria): “This is a theatrical performance. There was a provocation by a Peevski's party MP, a direct insult to another MP, done intentionally. The amendment serves Peevski’s interests and has nothing to do with the sanctions on Lukoil. It effectively gives whoever controls SANS the power to block the sale or transactions of the listed companies. They cannot absorb all of Lukoil, though they managed to absorb Boyko Borisov; they want part of the deal.”