Parliament Approves Government and SANS Oversight for Sale of Burgas Oil Refinery Assets

Bulgarian lawmakers voted today, October 24, at second reading, to amend the Investment Promotion Act, stipulating that any sale of assets at the Burgas refinery – Lukoil should be approved both by the government and SANS (State Agency for National Security). The changes were added as an additional item to the agenda, prompting opposition claims that they serve oligarchic interests.

The vote sparked chaos in the plenary hall, forcing Parliament Speaker Natalia Kiselova to call a recess.

Opposition MPs criticized the move:

Ivaylo Mirchev (We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria): “This is a theatrical performance. There was a provocation by a Peevski's party MP, a direct insult to another MP, done intentionally. The amendment serves Peevski’s interests and has nothing to do with the sanctions on Lukoil. It effectively gives whoever controls SANS the power to block the sale or transactions of the listed companies. They cannot absorb all of Lukoil, though they managed to absorb Boyko Borisov; they want part of the deal.”

Yordan Todorov (Vazrazhdane): “As written, the bill prevents the Council of Ministers from approving the deal before SANS has given its approval. Why SANS? Because it is directly under Peevski’s control and will prepare the report exactly as he wants.”

Krasimir Manov, Morality, Unity, Honour (MECH): “Oil prices have started to rise, they will rise more, because this is a serious geopolitical problem, and you have no control over these processes. There is nothing you can do. And what are you proposing to us - some bill with which Delyan Peevski confirms and shows to the whole country his control over Boyko Borisov.”

Krasimira Katinicharova (Velichie): “These changes, pushed by Peevski and his parliamentary group, show that Lukoil’s refinery is being prepared for political control during any change of ownership.”

Stanislav Anastasov, MRF-New Beginning: “You, together with Vazrazhdane, Velichie, and MECH, are trying to spread panic in Bulgarian society and serve Lukoil, as you always have. There is no problem with fuel supplies, and we will ensure it stays that way.”

