Parliament Holds Final Sitting Before Election Campaign Begins

Bulgaria’s Parliament has held its final sitting before the election campaign begins, with MPs offering an assessment of the work carried out by the 51st National Assembly just hours ahead of the official start of campaigning.

The first sitting of the current Parliament took place on 11 November 2024. Although recent constitutional changes allow the National Assembly to remain in session until elections are held, parliamentary rules stipulate that MPs do not convene during the campaign period unless an extraordinary session is called.

The parties' equation:

GERB highlighted its main achievement as progress towards joining the eurozone, despite what it described as the risks and challenges involved. The We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria alliance also claimed credit for advancing eurozone accession, but acknowledged what it called a breakdown of the “sanitary cordon” intended to safeguard institutions from corruption.

The Vazrazhdane party argued that valuable historical time had been lost.

Meanwhile, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) warned that the Ministry of Interior could be used for political repression, stating that it had filed a report with the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) said the crisis had merely subsided but had not gone away.

“There Is Such a People” signalled its intention to remain represented in the next Parliament.

On the eve of Ramadan Bayram, the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms party called for unity. Meanwhile, Velichie said the current Parliament had failed to show resolve.