Parliament Overturns Presidential Veto on Investment Promotion Act

The parliamentary majority on November 6 overturned President Rumen Radev’s veto on the Investment Promotion Act, which provides for transactions involving the assets of “Lukoil” to be carried out with the approval of the State Agency for National Security (SANS) and a decision by the Council of Ministers.

A total of 125 MPs from GERB–UDF, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms–New Beginning, BSP–United Left, “There Is Such a People” (TISP) and non-members of a parliamentary groups voted to reject the veto.

Seventy-four MPs from “We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC–DB), “Vazrazhdane”, ARF and MECH voted against.