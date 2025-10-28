БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Официално: Рая Назарян ще е следващият председател на...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Израел нанесе въздушни удари в Газа
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Съдът остави в ареста Станимир Хасърджиев
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
В разгара на есента: Очаква ни топъл ноември с малко...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Съветът за съвместно управление договори ротацията на...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
България и "Райнметал" подписаха договор за...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Parliament Rejects Bill Aimed at Raising Doctors’ Pay

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
EN
Запази

The increase will come through the Health Insurance Fund budget, the Joint Governance Council said

Народно събрание
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

Bulgarian lawmakers have rejected at second reading a bill amending the Law on Medical Establishments, which was intended to increase funding for healthcare workers.

The vote took place during an extraordinary plenary sitting attended by a group of young doctors who have been protesting for the past six months. Three separate bills had been tabled, each proposing higher pay in the healthcare sector — by Vazrazhdane, We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB), and the ruling majority. All three were rejected by the parliamentary Health Committee last week.

Committee chair Kostadin Angelov explained that the Joint Governance Council had decided the pay rise should instead be implemented through the budget of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The exact provisions of the forthcoming budget bill remain unclear. During the debate in Parliament, as well as in last week’s committee discussions, no specific percentage increases were mentioned — despite persistent demands from the opposition.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Станимир Хасърджиев: Не съм докосвал момчето и ще го докажа
1
Станимир Хасърджиев: Не съм докосвал момчето и ще го докажа
Делото срещу Хасърджиев: Гръцкият модел Анастасиос Михаилидис отрича участие в скандала с насилие над младеж
2
Делото срещу Хасърджиев: Гръцкият модел Анастасиос Михаилидис...
Земетресение с магнитуд 6,1 удари Турция
3
Земетресение с магнитуд 6,1 удари Турция
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха внесени в парламента
4
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха...
България и "Райнметал" подписаха договор за изграждане на завод за барут и боеприпаси
5
България и "Райнметал" подписаха договор за изграждане на...
По следите на кафявите мечки: Свръхпопулация или нарушен баланс в природата?
6
По следите на кафявите мечки: Свръхпопулация или нарушен баланс в...

Най-четени

Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се защитават, ако станат обект на агресия
1
Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се...
Катастрофа между лек автомобил и полицейска кола блокира движението на Подбалканския път
2
Катастрофа между лек автомобил и полицейска кола блокира движението...
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда, оръжие, плен и дрога
3
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда,...
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей в света без билет, но с ъглошлайф
4
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей...
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата цел е да стимулираме българското
5
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата...
Наводнение в София: Част от трамваите не се движат, пуснати са автобуси
6
Наводнение в София: Част от трамваите не се движат, пуснати са...

More from: Politics

President Radev: Bulgarian Ministries Should Be Far More Active in Attracting Investments
President Radev: Bulgarian Ministries Should Be Far More Active in Attracting Investments
Coalition Council Agrees on Rotational Speakership in Parliament Coalition Council Agrees on Rotational Speakership in Parliament
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
President Rumen Radev Met with Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh President Rumen Radev Met with Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
BSP Gives Green Light to Rotational Chairmanship of Parliament BSP Gives Green Light to Rotational Chairmanship of Parliament
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
Clear Plan: Government Outlines Measures Following Sanctions on “Lukoil” Clear Plan: Government Outlines Measures Following Sanctions on “Lukoil”
Чете се за: 07:42 мин.
Parliament Approves Government and SANS Oversight for Sale of Burgas Oil Refinery Assets Parliament Approves Government and SANS Oversight for Sale of Burgas Oil Refinery Assets
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.

Водещи новини

Официално: Рая Назарян ще е следващият председател на парламента
Официално: Рая Назарян ще е следващият председател на парламента
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Политика
Израел нанесе въздушни удари в Газа Израел нанесе въздушни удари в Газа
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
По света
Двама задържани при акция на ГДБОП в Агенция "Митници" в Русе Двама задържани при акция на ГДБОП в Агенция "Митници" в Русе
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Готов ли е Бюджет 2026 и какво предвижда? Готов ли е Бюджет 2026 и какво предвижда?
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Заводът за боеприпаси по проекта с "Райнметал" ще осигури...
Чете се за: 06:52 мин.
У нас
Съдът остави в ареста Станимир Хасърджиев
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
"Моите въпроси за €": Къде можем да се информираме...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
"Доверените партньори" на САЩ: Тръмп подписа с Япония...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ