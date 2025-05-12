Parliament Speaker, Nataliya Kiselova, met with President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola

The Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament, Nataliya Kiselova, met with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, during the Conference of Speakers of EU Parliaments held in Budapest, Hungary on May 12.



European Parliament President Roberta Metsola noted that Bulgaria can rely on the support of European institutions regarding the adoption of the euro as its official currency. She noted that it is up to national policies to promote participation in the monetary union in a way that assures citizens this is a step in the right direction.