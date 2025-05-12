БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
90-дневна пауза на митата договориха САЩ и Китай
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Parliament Speaker, Nataliya Kiselova, met with President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola

от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
EN
Запази

The President of the European Parliament noted that Bulgaria can count on the support of the European institutions in connection with the adoption of the euro as its official currency

киселова меч имаха комфорта запазят парламентарната група

The Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament, Nataliya Kiselova, met with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, during the Conference of Speakers of EU Parliaments held in Budapest, Hungary on May 12.


European Parliament President Roberta Metsola noted that Bulgaria can rely on the support of European institutions regarding the adoption of the euro as its official currency. She noted that it is up to national policies to promote participation in the monetary union in a way that assures citizens this is a step in the right direction.

