Partial State of Emergency in Six Villages in Ardino Municipality

Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Six villages are cut off from the world due to the overflowing Arda River after intense rainfall in the region

Partial state of emergency was declared in part of Ardino Municipality on January 27.

Six villages have been cut off after the River Arda burst its banks following heavy rainfall in the area. The mayor of the village of Rusalsko said that in the early hours of the morning the swollen river flooded the bridge that provides the village’s only connection to the outside world.

About 70 people live in the village. They have electricity and water supplies, and there are no reports of anyone in distress.

