Partnership with a Strategic Investor Seen as Key to Developing Varna Port

Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Снимка: BNT - Varna

A partnership with a strategic investor is the solution for the future development of the Port of Varna, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadzhov said on October 13. According to him, such cooperation would increase the port’s cargo turnover.

“The focus should not be on the size of the investment, nor on how much the investor will pay initially or annually. These things will come naturally. The state and the budget will benefit from the increased transit flow of goods,” Minister Karadzhov explained.

He reminded that Varna lies along one of the most important transport corridors – the Trans-Caspian route.

The strategic investor for Varna Port will be required to modernise the port’s infrastructure and increase the number of berths.

Grozdan Karadzhov held a meeting with trade unions to discuss the future of the port.

“The future of Varna Port is a strategic issue for Bulgaria,” said Plamen Dimitrov, President of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB).

Vasil Vasilev from the 'Podkrepa' trade union added:
“We are expressing our concerns about what lies ahead. I hope a fair and balanced solution will be found.”

The trade unions have requested more specific details before deciding whether they would support the port being given to a private investor.

