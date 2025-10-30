Plenty of Sunshine Expected for the Next Few Days

Plenty of sunshine is expected in the coming days, although areas of fog will become more widespread, and in some places it may linger throughout the day.

Temperatures will remain higher than usual for the end of October and the beginning of November.

Today, October 30, daytime highs are above yesterday’s levels — reaching 18°C in Sofia and Vidin, 19°C in Plovdiv, 21°C in Varna and 25°C in Veliko Tarnovo.

Tomorrow, maximum temperatures will range between 18°C and 23°C — around 19°C in Sofia and 19–21°C along the Black Sea coast. In the morning, fog patches will reduce visibility in low-lying areas, but most of the country will enjoy sunshine throughout the day.

Early risers can expect minimum temperatures on the last working day of the week to range from 1°C to 7°C across much of Bulgaria, about 2°C in Sofia, and 7°C to 10°C along the coast.

Values around freezing are expected once again in the valleys, with a risk of frost.

Along the Black Sea coast it will also be mostly sunny, with some morning fog. Winds will be light and so will the sea swell. Sea-surface temperatures will range from 16°C to 18°C.

Excellent conditions are forecast for mountain tourism tomorrow — mainly sunny, with light winds.

Maximum temperatures at mountain resorts will range from 11°C at Aleko to 18°C in Pamporovo, and around 17°C in Bansko and Smolyan.

Temperatures will continue to rise across the Balkans. Most of the peninsula will remain sunny, with morning fog in places — similar to conditions here.

Heavy rain is expected in the north-western parts of the Iberian Peninsula, while southern Italy will see showers and thunderstorms.

Rain is also forecast for the British Isles, where cooler weather is on the way.

In the coming days, night-time temperatures here will rise slightly, mostly ranging between 5°C and 10°C.

Daytime values will remain largely unchanged through the weekend, but fog will become more persistent in some areas, keeping daytime temperatures noticeably lower there.

Sunshine will prevail again on Monday, but showers are expected on Tuesday, followed by a gradual cooling trend.