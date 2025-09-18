Plovdiv Closes Downtown for Old Car Traffic

Plovdiv will introduce low-emission zones starting at the end of 2026.

Cars from the first and second environmental categories—that do not meet the required eco standards—will be prohibited from entering the city center in an effort to improve air quality.

Petrol vehicles older than 34 years and diesel vehicles older than 24 years, as of 1 October 2026, will be restricted from driving within the city center’s so-called “small ring.”

The regulation, addressing measures to improve air quality, was approved by the municipal council following heated debates.

According to some councilors who voted against the regulation, it is highly compromised and could even create chaos for residents. They justified their opposition by pointing to the lack of established buffer parking areas and the suboptimal functioning of public transport.

During the vote, it was decided that vintage cars would be exempt from the new restrictions. The initial low-emission zone is planned to be expanded from the beginning of 2028. Additionally, starting in 2027, the use of wood and coal for heating will be banned. The municipality also reminded that programs are already in place to replace these heating systems with more environmentally friendly alternatives.





