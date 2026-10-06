БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
11
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
КЗП наложи 95 000 евро санкции на три от големите...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
След акцията в УМБАЛ "Св. Георги" в Пловдив...
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
Президентът свиква КСНС заради морската сигурност на...
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Моряк от кораба "ABLE": Мисля, че руснаците ни...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Стократно са се увеличили заплахите във водите на НАТО за...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Български спасители продължават издирването на моряци от...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Министър Димитър Стоянов: Два хеликоптера пътуват към...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Румен Радев за атакуваните кораби в Черно море: Абсолютно...
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води,...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Румен Радев свиква среща с институциите след инцидента в...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Евтим Милошев: Няма нищо скрито или тайно в...
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води, единият е потънал. Премиерът Румен Радев свика среща с институциите след инцидента в Черно море. Абсолютно недопустима атака в българската изключителна икономическа зона, коментира той. Президентът Илияна Йотова свиква КСНС заради морската сигурност на България

PM Radev: Ships Attacked by Both Sea and Aerial Drones in Bulgarian Waters

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
EN
Запази

The Prime Minister has informed the members of the Council of the EU about the incident

румен радев атаката двата кораба била морски въздушен дрон
Снимка: БГНЕС

The attack on the two ships in Bulgarian waters in the Black Sea involved both a maritime drone and an aerial drone, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said.

He added that earlier in the day he had held a video conference with members of the Council of the EU. The meeting had been convened for another matter, but he briefed them on the situation.

“It is extremely worrying. That is a fact. I cannot yet tell you which side the drones that attacked the ships came from. One of the ships was travelling north – the one that sank, and we still have no information about what was on board. The other ship was travelling south and was carrying wheat,” Prime Minister Rumen Radev explained.

He explained that the attack had been a complex one.

“The two ships were hit; the attack was complex – involving both a maritime drone and an aerial drone. We will now try to establish where the attack came from, but it is clear that they were either Russian or Ukrainian.”

His remarks made clear that the Alliance’s collective defence clauses could not be activated in this case.

“We have had much more serious attacks within territorial waters. Bear in mind that this happened 130km from our coast. It is within our exclusive economic zone, but these are considered neutral waters,” he said, stressing that the issue had been raised.

“Ships are constantly being sunk in the Black Sea, and we are constantly seeing drone strikes on ships. This is hardly the most serious incident. But it is serious as a trend because, as I said, when a war is not stopped in time, it expands its geographical reach,” Radev commented.

He said there was also a drifting ship that had been hit back in August. Its control system had failed, the crew had abandoned the vessel and it was now drifting freely.

“We have flown over this ship and are prepared, should it approach Bulgarian waters, to respond in a way that ensures there are no consequences for the country.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Румен Радев за атакуваните кораби в Черно море: Абсолютно недопустима атака в българската изключителна икономическа зона
1
Румен Радев за атакуваните кораби в Черно море: Абсолютно...
Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води, единият е потънал
2
Два кораба са ударени от дронове в български води, единият е потънал
Константин Папазов е новият президент на Българската федерация по баскетбол
3
Константин Папазов е новият президент на Българската федерация по...
Всички спасени моряци от атакуваните с дронове търговски кораби вече са във Варна (СНИМКИ)
4
Всички спасени моряци от атакуваните с дронове търговски кораби...
Проверяват морската вода край Варна и Бургас за замърсяване след инцидента с корабите в Черно море
5
Проверяват морската вода край Варна и Бургас за замърсяване след...
Капитанът на единия кораб е със сериозни изгаряния след инцидента в Черно море
6
Капитанът на единия кораб е със сериозни изгаряния след инцидента в...

Най-четени

Убит е бизнесменът и собственик на футболния клуб "Ботев" Пловдив Илиян Филипов
1
Убит е бизнесменът и собственик на футболния клуб "Ботев"...
От Локомотив Пд изказаха съболезнования по повод смъртта на президента на Ботев Пд Илиян Филипов
2
От Локомотив Пд изказаха съболезнования по повод смъртта на...
БНТ разполага с ексклузивни кадри от охранителните камери край имота на убития Илиян Филипов във фаталната нощ
3
БНТ разполага с ексклузивни кадри от охранителните камери край...
Показно убийство в Пловдив: Какво се знае за разстрела на Илиян Филипов?
4
Показно убийство в Пловдив: Какво се знае за разстрела на Илиян...
Полицията за убийството на Илиян Филипов: Застрелян е с огнестрелно оръжие, работи се по всички версии
5
Полицията за убийството на Илиян Филипов: Застрелян е с огнестрелно...
Румен Радев за атакуваните кораби в Черно море: Абсолютно недопустима атака в българската изключителна икономическа зона
6
Румен Радев за атакуваните кораби в Черно море: Абсолютно...

More from: Bulgaria

After Drone Attack on Two Merchant Ships in Bulgaria’s Exclusive Economic Zone: Remaining 16 Crew Members of ABLE Arrive in Varna
After Drone Attack on Two Merchant Ships in Bulgaria’s Exclusive Economic Zone: Remaining 16 Crew Members of ABLE Arrive in Varna
Two Seriously Injured Sailors from Drone-Hit Ship Transported to Varna; Bulgarian Rescuers Continue Search for Crew Members of One of the Ships Two Seriously Injured Sailors from Drone-Hit Ship Transported to Varna; Bulgarian Rescuers Continue Search for Crew Members of One of the Ships
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
PM Radev after Drones Struck Two Merchant Ships near the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast: 'This Is an Absolutely Unacceptable Attack in Bulgaria’s Exclusive Economic Zone' PM Radev after Drones Struck Two Merchant Ships near the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast: 'This Is an Absolutely Unacceptable Attack in Bulgaria’s Exclusive Economic Zone'
Чете се за: 05:55 мин.
Two Ships Hit by Drones in Bulgarian Waters; One of Them Sank Two Ships Hit by Drones in Bulgarian Waters; One of Them Sank
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Thousands of Fans Watched the Return of 'Undercover' Series: Emotions and Applause After Screening Thousands of Fans Watched the Return of 'Undercover' Series: Emotions and Applause After Screening
Чете се за: 10:22 мин.
'Undercover 6' on the Big Screen in Hall 1 of National Palace of Culture: A Constellation of Actors on the Red Carpet (see pics) 'Undercover 6' on the Big Screen in Hall 1 of National Palace of Culture: A Constellation of Actors on the Red Carpet (see pics)
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Президентът свиква КСНС заради морската сигурност на България
Президентът свиква КСНС заради морската сигурност на България
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Моряк от кораба "ABLE": Мисля, че руснаците ни пуснаха подводна бомба Моряк от кораба "ABLE": Мисля, че руснаците ни пуснаха подводна бомба
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Румен Радев: Атаката срещу двата кораба е била с морски и въздушен дрон Румен Радев: Атаката срещу двата кораба е била с морски и въздушен дрон
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
След акцията в УМБАЛ "Св. Георги" в Пловдив – към наказателна отговорност са привлечени 6 лица, три от тях са задържани за 72 часа След акцията в УМБАЛ "Св. Георги" в Пловдив – към наказателна отговорност са привлечени 6 лица, три от тях са задържани за 72 часа
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
У нас
КЗП наложи 95 000 евро санкции на три от големите търговски вериги...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Урсула фон дер Лайен: Ситуацията в Черно море е силно обезпокоителна
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.
По света
Ивайло Колев остава в ареста, въпреки позицията на прокуратурата
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Постижения, свързани с неуловимите частици неутрино, донесоха...
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ