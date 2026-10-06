PM Radev: Ships Attacked by Both Sea and Aerial Drones in Bulgarian Waters

The attack on the two ships in Bulgarian waters in the Black Sea involved both a maritime drone and an aerial drone, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said.

He added that earlier in the day he had held a video conference with members of the Council of the EU. The meeting had been convened for another matter, but he briefed them on the situation.

“It is extremely worrying. That is a fact. I cannot yet tell you which side the drones that attacked the ships came from. One of the ships was travelling north – the one that sank, and we still have no information about what was on board. The other ship was travelling south and was carrying wheat,” Prime Minister Rumen Radev explained.

He explained that the attack had been a complex one.

“The two ships were hit; the attack was complex – involving both a maritime drone and an aerial drone. We will now try to establish where the attack came from, but it is clear that they were either Russian or Ukrainian.”

His remarks made clear that the Alliance’s collective defence clauses could not be activated in this case.

“We have had much more serious attacks within territorial waters. Bear in mind that this happened 130km from our coast. It is within our exclusive economic zone, but these are considered neutral waters,” he said, stressing that the issue had been raised.

“Ships are constantly being sunk in the Black Sea, and we are constantly seeing drone strikes on ships. This is hardly the most serious incident. But it is serious as a trend because, as I said, when a war is not stopped in time, it expands its geographical reach,” Radev commented.

He said there was also a drifting ship that had been hit back in August. Its control system had failed, the crew had abandoned the vessel and it was now drifting freely.