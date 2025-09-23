PM Rosen Zhelyazkov Welcomed by UN Secretary-General Guterres at 80th UN General Assembly Opening in New York

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov was welcomed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the opening of the general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The forum takes place at a crutitical moment for the international community, facing a range of global challenges. This year’s theme, "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights", highlights the importance of dialogue, partnership, and collective efforts for peace and justice.

Bulgaria marks 70 years of UN membership, remaining committed to the organisation’s core values of sovereignty, human rights, and the rule of law. Particular emphasis is placed on supporting young people as an active voice in building a more sustainable future.

Photos by Council of Ministers