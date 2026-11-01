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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

БЪЛГАРИЯ ИЗБИРА СЕДМИЯ ПРЕЗИДЕНТ * * * Днес се провежда вторият тур на изборите за държавен глава * * * ЦИК: Избирателната активност към 16.00 часа за страната е 19,33%

PM Rumen Radev: I Voted for the Presidential Institution to Continue to Be a Guardian of Statehood

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Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
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румен радев гласувах президентската институция продължава стожер държавност
Снимка: Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)

Rumen Radev described the election campaign as “extremely undignified, dirty and dominated by smears", the Prime Minister told reporters after casting his vote in the presidential election runoff on November 1.

“I haven’t noticed anything different. I voted for the presidential institution to continue to be the voice of Bulgarian citizens, despite shifts in the political landscape. I voted for a presidential institution that will continue to be a pillar of statehood, national identity and the public will for justice. Above all, it should continue to define Bulgaria’s European path, but not on the basis of slogans and posturing, rather through experience, knowledge and conviction,” he said.

Photo: BTA

According to him, the campaign was marked by smear campaigns, which hindered normal political dialogue and prevented candidates from presenting their ideas and views. Radev expressed hope that society would rethink before the next elections and would not tolerate politicians, parties and media websites that spread smears,

“There can be no political dialogue like this. Candidates – whether for president, parliament or local government – cannot present their views in this way. Everything has turned into some kind of mudslinging,” he stressed.

Asked when the state budget would be submitted, Radev replied that this would happen in the coming days.

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