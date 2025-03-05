PM Zhelyazkov: Centre for Innovation in Defence will be established

A Centre for Innovation in Defence will be established, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting today, March 5.

"In the context of recent events and the opportunities opening up for us as a member state of the union, it is very important to coordinate the development of Bulgarian industrial-defence capabilities. This sector is so fragmented that we need to gather all the pieces of capacity, which are not small at all. Therefore, a Centre for Innovation in Defence will be established. The Bulgarian defence industry needs modernisation to meet all the expectations that Europe’s defence capabilities and requirements impose on us, in line with the current international and geopolitical situation."

"This means enhancing our capabilities with much higher value-added production than what we currently have, utilising existing capacities. That is why the Minister of Defence and the Minister of Economy and Industry need to be on board these processes as soon as possible, along with Deputy Prime Minister Donchev and with the support of all Cabinet members. Tomorrow, in Brussels, the Council will primarily focus on new financial mechanisms, so that Europe can remain a safe haven for our European democratic way of life in the coming years," Zhelyazkov said.