PM Zhelyazkov: Decision on the Oil Refinery in Burgas Should Be Made by November 21

These are the first sanctions imposed by the administration of President Trump. Russia’s inability to halt the war and stop the killings has prompted both the EU and the White House to take this economic approach, imposing sanctions to cut off funding for the conflict, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov told journalists in Brussels, where he was attending an EU summit on October 23.

Regarding Bulgaria, Zhelyazkov explained: “The Lukoil refinery in Burgas is part of the Lukoil-Russia system, as more than 50% of Russian Lukoil indirectly owns it, so the refinery falls under this sanctions regime. We have one month to make a national decision on how to proceed as a state regarding the refinery, together with its management.”

He stressed that production and delivery of petroleum products would not be affected, as the refinery has not processed Russian oil for some time. “There is sufficient fuel already produced, and the refinery must continue working,” he said. He added that a general state decision regarding the Burgas Lukoil refinery should be taken by 21 November.

“The Ministry of Interior and the State Agency for National Security have taken all necessary measures around the refinery and ‘Rosenets’ to prevent sabotage,” Zhelyazkov added.

“If the budget is not submitted to Brussels by the 24th, they will propose one themselves — without the policy measures we would otherwise include,” Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said, assuring that “Brussels will receive the draft state budget for next year within the coming days.”

He added that there are no ongoing discussions — either structural or personnel-related — concerning the participation of the “MRF – New Beginning” party in the executive branch, and no changes to the government are being considered.