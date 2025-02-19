PM Zhelyazkov: EU should remain united and predictable in its overall support for Ukraine

Bulgaria is convinced that every peaceful negotiation process should be based on the principle that the fate of a country cannot be decided without its participation at the negotiating table, Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, said in his statement during the second emergency meeting on Ukraine, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, as reported by the government press office on February 19.

At the same time, Bulgaria firmly believes that Europe is a natural ally of the United States and, as such, should be an equal participant in diplomatic efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, the Bulgarian Prime Minister stressed. Rosen Zhelyazkov further stated that the EU should remain united and predictable in its overall support for Ukraine.

photo by Council of Ministers

The Prime Minister also recalled that Bulgaria has consistently been committed to the collective international efforts in support of Ukraine, providing comprehensive assistance – political, military, economic, financial, humanitarian, and diplomatic. So far, Bulgaria, within its capabilities, has provided 10 packages of military-technical assistance tailored to Ukraine’s needs.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News