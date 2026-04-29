Police Dismantled Illegal Print Shop for Fake Banknotes in Sofia

A orint shop for counterfeit money production has been uncovered in Sofia, following an operation by Bulgaria’s General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP).

Investigators found that the counterfeiters communicated with clients exclusively through encrypted applications, avoiding any direct contact. Deliveries were reportedly organised using a so-called “Crypto Drop” method, involving payment in cryptocurrency and collection of fake banknotes at designated locations within Sofia.

Law enforcement officers carried out searches at four addresses, where they discovered a significant quantity of counterfeit euro banknotes.

Two individuals have been detained and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

Authorities also seized equipment used in the production process, including ink, watermark materials, security-thread paper, cutting guillotines, printers and a UV exposure machine.

Photos by Ministry of Interior