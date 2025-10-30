Police Disrupts Two Drug Bases in Sofia, 64 People Detained

Since the beginning of the week, the Sofia Metropolitan Directorate of Interior (SDVR) has been carrying out an operation targeting drug distribution, production, and storage. More than 10 kg of marijuana, around 4 kg of synthetic drugs, and 100,000 BGN were discovered in hidden compartments belonging to a key dealer.

“The specialised police operation against drug distribution, production and storage has been ongoing since the start of the week across Sofia. So far, 64 individuals have been detained—some drug-dependent users, several dealers, and two storage facilities from which the main suppliers stockpile the narcotics before distributing them throughout the country through the so-called encrypted Telegram groups,” explained the Director of the SDVR.

One of the priorities for the police is restricting drug distribution near schools. One of the discovered bases was located close to a school.

“We uncovered a major storage site with a large quantity of drugs prepared for market distribution. We are talking about more than 10 kilogrammes of marijuana and around 4 kilogrammes of synthetic drugs. The money we found in hidden compartments belonging to the main dealer amounted to approximately 100,000 BGN,” SDVR Director added.

The seized cash was in various currencies.

Lyubomir Nikolov added that the second drug storage site uncovered this week was also “a very good result”. Police found 2 kg of cannabis and 1 kg of cocaine at the location.

Seven of the detained individuals have been reported to the Prosecutor’s Office for drug distribution and are being held for 72 hours. The person identified as the owner of the hidden base is known to police for drug dealing and several thefts.

In the capital, marijuana and amphetamine-type substances remain the most commonly distributed drugs, which are extremely harmful, Nikolov said.