БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Фалшиви сайтове подвеждат шофьори с по-скъпи винетки
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Ивайло Мирчев, ПП-ДБ: Очакваме атаки по Васил Терзиев
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Police in Varna Fined Parents of Nearly 50 Unaccompanied Minors after 10 p.m.

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
EN
Запази
варненската полиция глобява родители близо непълнолетни без придружител 2200

A total of 212 vials of nitrous oxide (laughing gas), numerous balloons, and 48 minors unaccompanied by adults after 10:00 p.m. were identified during a specialised police operation carried out in bars and entertainment venues in Varna over the weekend, the Varna police press centre reported on July 21.

Nine children have been placed in Temporary Accommodation Centres for Minors, while the remaining minors were returned to their parents. During the operation, 24 reports were issued to parents of unaccompanied minors. The remaining parents will face sanctions during the course of the week.

Warning protocols and private security compliance reports were issued to one of the venues. Additionally, a shop selling alcohol and tobacco products was inspected, and a total of 333 individuals were checked.

The Varna District Directorate of the Ministry of Interior reminds the public that the penalty for parents who fail to accompany their children in public places after 8:00 p.m. (for children under 14) and after 10:00 p.m. (for those over 14) ranges from BGN 300 to BGN 500 for a first offence, and from BGN 500 to BGN 1,000 for repeat violations.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

България завърши европейското по лека атлетика за младежи с два сребърни медала
1
България завърши европейското по лека атлетика за младежи с два...
Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в двете посоки край Пазарджик (ВИДЕО)
2
Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в двете...
Промени в движението около Националния стадион "Васил Левски" заради концерта на Guns N’ Roses
3
Промени в движението около Националния стадион "Васил...
Борисов към Радев: Обади се лично на Тръмп и оправи дреболиите с митата
4
Борисов към Радев: Обади се лично на Тръмп и оправи дреболиите с...
Смърт в Газа - 67 души бяха убити, докато чакат за храна
5
Смърт в Газа - 67 души бяха убити, докато чакат за храна
Операция "Ориент Експрес" - кокаинът в куфарите е бил на стойност над 37 милиона лева
6
Операция "Ориент Експрес" - кокаинът в куфарите е бил на...

Най-четени

Осем бебета са родени във Великобритания с генетичен материал от трима души
1
Осем бебета са родени във Великобритания с генетичен материал от...
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
2
Почина нашият колега Антоан Николов - дългогодишен осветител в БНТ
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
3
Черният леопард е засечен от фотокапани на 20 км от Шумен
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
4
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
6 години затвор: Окончателна присъда за Адриан, който прегази Ани и Явор на бул. "Сливница"
5
6 години затвор: Окончателна присъда за Адриан, който прегази Ани и...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
6
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3

More from: Bulgaria

Animal Rights Activists in Varna Protest Against Animal Abuse and Misuse of Funds
Animal Rights Activists in Varna Protest Against Animal Abuse and Misuse of Funds
National Health Insurance Fund and State Agencies to Conduct Hospital Inspections National Health Insurance Fund and State Agencies to Conduct Hospital Inspections
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Seven Young People Injured in a Crash on Ruse - Chervena Voda Road (PHOTOS) Seven Young People Injured in a Crash on Ruse - Chervena Voda Road (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Fire Disrupts Traffic on Trakia Motorway, Flames Near Petrol Station (VIDEO) Fire Disrupts Traffic on Trakia Motorway, Flames Near Petrol Station (VIDEO)
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Two Children Escape from Kindergarten in Sofia, Had a Ride on the Underground Two Children Escape from Kindergarten in Sofia, Had a Ride on the Underground
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Dangerously Hot Week Ahead, Cooler Weather Expected from Saturday Dangerously Hot Week Ahead, Cooler Weather Expected from Saturday
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.

Водещи новини

Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в двете посоки край Пазарджик (ВИДЕО)
Голям пожар затвори за движение АМ "Тракия" и в двете...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Протест на БОЕЦ доведе до напрежение пред сградата на Антикорупционната комисия Протест на БОЕЦ доведе до напрежение пред сградата на Антикорупционната комисия
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Две деца избягаха от детска градина в София, возили са се в метрото Две деца избягаха от детска градина в София, возили са се в метрото
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Как глезят обитателите в зоопарка в Бургас (СНИМКИ) Как глезят обитателите в зоопарка в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:12 мин.
Галерия
Излезе второто класиране за прием в 8-и клас
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
За опасни бактерии по турските плажове предупреждават здравни експерти
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
Лекари отстраниха 15-килограмова киста от корема на 53-годишна жена...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Промени в движението около Националния стадион "Васил...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Регионални
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ