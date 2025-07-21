Police in Varna Fined Parents of Nearly 50 Unaccompanied Minors after 10 p.m.

A total of 212 vials of nitrous oxide (laughing gas), numerous balloons, and 48 minors unaccompanied by adults after 10:00 p.m. were identified during a specialised police operation carried out in bars and entertainment venues in Varna over the weekend, the Varna police press centre reported on July 21.

Nine children have been placed in Temporary Accommodation Centres for Minors, while the remaining minors were returned to their parents. During the operation, 24 reports were issued to parents of unaccompanied minors. The remaining parents will face sanctions during the course of the week.

Warning protocols and private security compliance reports were issued to one of the venues. Additionally, a shop selling alcohol and tobacco products was inspected, and a total of 333 individuals were checked.

The Varna District Directorate of the Ministry of Interior reminds the public that the penalty for parents who fail to accompany their children in public places after 8:00 p.m. (for children under 14) and after 10:00 p.m. (for those over 14) ranges from BGN 300 to BGN 500 for a first offence, and from BGN 500 to BGN 1,000 for repeat violations.