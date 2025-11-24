Police Investigate Double Murder–Suicide in the village of Popovitsa

Police are investigating a double murder followed by a suicide in the village of Popovitsa, Plovdiv district.

According to information obtained by BNT, an 82-year-old former military shot dead his grandson and his wife before taking his own life.

The motive for the tragedy, which left three people dead, remains unclear. The murdered young man was 22 years old.

Neighbours describe the incident as a devastating family tragedy that has left the entire community in shock.

Three years ago, the family lost their son, who died following a fight during a village fair.

Residents described the former military man as a good person who had been caring for his bedridden wife.

They said the grandson had struggled with drug addiction for years. Until a month ago, he had been living with his mother in a neighbouring village, but his grandfather had recently brought him back to the family home. He often gathered with friends in his room until the early hours.

According to neighbours’ accounts, the 82-year-old may have shot his grandson on Saturday morning after an argument, possibly while under significant emotional strain. Realising moments later what had happened, he is believed to have then killed his wife before taking his own life.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under the supervision of the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office.

Photos by Mariala Hubinova, BNT