Police Officer Dies in Central Sofia While on Duty

A policeman died in the centre of Sofia.

Early this morning, September 18, a police officer passed away in the capital.

At around 6:00 a.m., the officer, who had been deployed to guard the National Assembly ahead of the upcoming fifth vote of no confidence, suddenly felt unwell.

He was urgently transported to Pirogov Hospital, where, despite receiving medical assistance, he died a few hours later.

The Ministry of the Interior has confirmed the tragic incident.