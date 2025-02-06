Police seized 1200 Vapes, Over 370 Bottles of Nitrous Oxide, and Hookah Tobacco

Nearly 1,200 vapes, over 370 bottles of laughing gas, and hookah tobacco were seized from two locations in Sofia, according to the Ministry of Interior's press centre.

On the afternoon of February 4, uniformed officers stopped a Nissan car for a check, driven by an 18-year-old girl with two minors as passengers. The police found that the driver possessed three electronic vapes, which she admitted contained HHC. During the check, officers discovered a large number of vapes with various flavours and aromas under the glove compartment, along with a bottle of laughing gas.

Further police work led to identifying the location where the girl obtained the illegal items. A special operation was quickly organized, leading to searches at two locations—one in the Ovcha Kupel district and another on "Panayot Volov" street in Sofia.

photos by press office of the Ministry of Interior

From the first residence, 507 electronic cigarettes were seized, 81 of which contained HHC, along with four bottles of laughing gas. The 20-year-old man living in the apartment was detained by the First Police Department. It was found that he had a previous criminal record for causing minor bodily harm.

Meanwhile, officers from the Economic Police of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs carried out operations in a basement on Panayot Volov Street, where 559 electronic cigarettes from different brands, without excise stamps, 371 bottles of laughing gas, and 200 grammes of hookah tobacco were seized.

A 20-year-old man from Pernik was arrested. The police discovered that a month earlier, he had been detained for the same crime. At that time, over 1,000 vapes, more than 350 bottles, and 600 capsules of laughing gas were found and seized from a storage facility he used in the "Zone B5" area. He has been charged under Article 234, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code.

Following a report to the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, charges have been filed against the three detainees under Article 234, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code, and they have been placed under arrest for up to 72 hours.

