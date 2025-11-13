БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Бюджет 2026: Коалиционен - нито ляв, нито десен, нито...
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
Богаташи са ходили на "лов за хора" в Сараево?...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Обвинителният акт срещу Благомир Коцев е внесен в съда
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Продават дрога в цветни пликчета за бонбони и семки
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
По-лека мярка "подписка" получиха трима от...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Одобрен е проектът на Закон за държавния бюджет за 2026 г.
Чете се за: 11:10 мин.
Официално: Двойни цени и разширяване на синя и зелена...
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
Парламентът отхвърли ветото на президента върху закона за...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Police Warn as Drugs Found Hidden in Colourful Sweets-Like Packets

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EN
Запази

A 28-year-old man with a criminal record has been detained for distributing small packets of drugs designed to lure children.

продават дрога цветни пликчета бонбони семки
Снимка: BTA

The Sofia Directorate of the Interior on November 13 held a press briefing to announce the discovery of a new and particularly dangerous form of drug distribution, which police say is aimed at attracting children.

Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, Director of the Sofia Metropolitan Police:“Following a specialised police operation carried out by officers from the Sixth Police Station targeting drug distribution, we detained yet another dealer for whom we had information that he was selling drugs near schools and drinking establishments in Sofia.”

The detainee is a 28-year-old Bulgarian national with a criminal record, who supplied other dealers and individual clients with various types of narcotic substances.

“The drugs were packaged in small bags – what we call in slang ‘seeds and sweets’ – each containing between three and five grammes of marijuana,” Chief Commissioner Nikolov explained.

The dealer did not hand the drugs directly to buyers. Instead, he left the packages in concealed locations and then sent a photograph of the hiding place to the customer via social media.

During the operation, police also found ecstasy and cocaine in the suspect’s possession.

Chief Commissioner Nikolov described this as “a new discovery” in drug distribution methods and urged parents, teachers and young people to be particularly vigilant.



Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
1
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
Официално: Двойни цени и разширяване на синя и зелена зона в София
2
Официално: Двойни цени и разширяване на синя и зелена зона в София
Лекарят, прегазил кучето Мая, се яви в районното - наложиха му гаранция от 5000 лева
3
Лекарят, прегазил кучето Мая, се яви в районното - наложиха му...
Силна геомагнитна буря: Северно сияние се появи над България
4
Силна геомагнитна буря: Северно сияние се появи над България
"Дарт Вейдър" по релсите – България тества първия си нов влак от 20 години
5
"Дарт Вейдър" по релсите – България тества първия...
Продават дрога в цветни пликчета за бонбони и семки
6
Продават дрога в цветни пликчета за бонбони и семки

Най-четени

Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
1
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе Покровск
2
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе...
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
3
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
4
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
5
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма" - борба за живот без помощ от държавата
6
"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма" - борба за живот без помощ...

More from: Bulgaria

Prosecutors File Indictment against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev
Prosecutors File Indictment against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev
Every Fifth Foreign Worker in Bulgaria is Uzbek Every Fifth Foreign Worker in Bulgaria is Uzbek
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Average Pension in Bulgaria to Reach €541.20 in 2026 Average Pension in Bulgaria to Reach €541.20 in 2026
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Official: Double Parking Fees and Expansion of the Blue and Green Zones in Sofia Official: Double Parking Fees and Expansion of the Blue and Green Zones in Sofia
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
Minimum Wage in Bulgaria Will Be €620.20 from 1 January 2026. Minimum Wage in Bulgaria Will Be €620.20 from 1 January 2026.
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Bulgarian Government Approved Draft State Budget for 2026 Bulgarian Government Approved Draft State Budget for 2026
Чете се за: 12:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Бюджет 2026: Коалиционен - нито ляв, нито десен, нито либерален - нито консервативен (ОБЗОР)
Бюджет 2026: Коалиционен - нито ляв, нито десен, нито либерален -...
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
У нас
Богаташи са ходили на "лов за хора" в Сараево? Италия разследва "снайперистки сафарита" Богаташи са ходили на "лов за хора" в Сараево? Италия разследва "снайперистки сафарита"
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
По света
"За Мая и всички след нея": Протест пред ВМА срещу насилието над животни (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО) "За Мая и всички след нея": Протест пред ВМА срещу насилието над животни (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
10 години по-късно: Тежкият спомен за най-кървавия атентат във Франция 10 години по-късно: Тежкият спомен за най-кървавия атентат във Франция
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
По света
След разкритията по скандала "Епстийн" от Белия дом...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
По света
Обвинителният акт срещу Благомир Коцев е внесен в съда
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
У нас
Продават дрога в цветни пликчета за бонбони и семки
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
Официално: Двойни цени и разширяване на синя и зелена зона в София
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ