Police Warn as Drugs Found Hidden in Colourful Sweets-Like Packets

The Sofia Directorate of the Interior on November 13 held a press briefing to announce the discovery of a new and particularly dangerous form of drug distribution, which police say is aimed at attracting children.

Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, Director of the Sofia Metropolitan Police:“Following a specialised police operation carried out by officers from the Sixth Police Station targeting drug distribution, we detained yet another dealer for whom we had information that he was selling drugs near schools and drinking establishments in Sofia.”

The detainee is a 28-year-old Bulgarian national with a criminal record, who supplied other dealers and individual clients with various types of narcotic substances.

“The drugs were packaged in small bags – what we call in slang ‘seeds and sweets’ – each containing between three and five grammes of marijuana,” Chief Commissioner Nikolov explained.

The dealer did not hand the drugs directly to buyers. Instead, he left the packages in concealed locations and then sent a photograph of the hiding place to the customer via social media.

During the operation, police also found ecstasy and cocaine in the suspect’s possession.

Chief Commissioner Nikolov described this as “a new discovery” in drug distribution methods and urged parents, teachers and young people to be particularly vigilant.





