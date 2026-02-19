Political Reactions Follow Swearing-In of Gyurov Caretaker Cabinet

Political reactions quickly followed the swearing-in of the new Gyurov caretaker cabinet. Some MPs criticised the composition of the government, while others voiced support.

Outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov formally handed over power to caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov.

Some MPs raised concerns about links between certain ministers and the “Petrohan” case. Criticism focused on Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections, Stoil Tsitselkov, and on Gyurov himself, who took the oath as caretaker prime minister before resigning from his post as deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank.

From GERB, reactions were negative regarding Tsitselkov’s appointment. MPs from “There Is Such a People” reportedly demanded his resignation, citing alleged prior detentions for alcohol and drug-related offences. The MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) also sharply criticised him.

By contrast, the 'Velichie' faction expressed support for Tsitselkov, describing the cabinet as more political than purely expert. 'We Continue the change - Democratic Bulgaria' defended the government, stressing that no negotiations with former President Rumen Radev had taken place regarding potential coalitions for upcoming elections. Bulgarian Socialist Party and Movement for Rights and Freedoms said they expect the caretaker government to organise fair elections.

Key political statements included: