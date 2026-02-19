БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Political Reactions Follow Swearing-In of Gyurov Caretaker Cabinet

от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
EN
Запази
реакции политическите партии кабинета гюров
Снимка: БТА

Political reactions quickly followed the swearing-in of the new Gyurov caretaker cabinet. Some MPs criticised the composition of the government, while others voiced support.

Outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov formally handed over power to caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov.

Some MPs raised concerns about links between certain ministers and the “Petrohan” case. Criticism focused on Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections, Stoil Tsitselkov, and on Gyurov himself, who took the oath as caretaker prime minister before resigning from his post as deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank.

From GERB, reactions were negative regarding Tsitselkov’s appointment. MPs from “There Is Such a People” reportedly demanded his resignation, citing alleged prior detentions for alcohol and drug-related offences. The MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) also sharply criticised him.

By contrast, the 'Velichie' faction expressed support for Tsitselkov, describing the cabinet as more political than purely expert. 'We Continue the change - Democratic Bulgaria' defended the government, stressing that no negotiations with former President Rumen Radev had taken place regarding potential coalitions for upcoming elections. Bulgarian Socialist Party and Movement for Rights and Freedoms said they expect the caretaker government to organise fair elections.

Key political statements included:

Denitsa Sacheva, GERB–UDF: “There could have been a broader selection, but this option was not accepted. Regarding the prime minister, we agree the choice was limited, but regarding the government’s composition, we do not agree that President Iotova bears no responsibility. As for Mr Gyurov’s speech — it carried yet another moral narrative; we would have preferred a more measured approach until a regular government is elected and fair elections are held.”

Ivaylo Mirchev, 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria': “A team of professionals, people with sufficient experience, can be a valuable part of this caretaker cabinet in these difficult times, provided they deliver on the priorities stated by both the President and the Prime Minister.”

Tsoncho Ganev, 'Vazrazhdane': “Iotova should explain why she approved a cabinet that includes people who are shileding those implicated in the ‘Petrohan’ case.

Do you expect fair elections?

"No,” he said.

Iskra Mihaylova, 'MRF–New Beginning': “We will see today, we will see today.”

Atanas Atanasov, BSP: “We will judge the cabinet by its actions. I hope it will act responsibly and fulfil the task for which it was formed — fair elections.”

Radostin Vasilev, Chair of MECH: “We are negatively disposed. I trusted Gyurov, hoping this would mark a new beginning in politics. He has exposed himself badly. Iotova washes her hands with him, but she approved these ministers.”

Stanislav Balabanov, 'There Is Such a People': “The cabinet is illegally conceived. According to TISP, Gyurov took the oath as caretaker Prime Minister unlawfully. According to BNB law, if he consented to become Prime Minister, he should have resigned immediately from his deputy governor post — he had the chance, but did not.”

Ivelin Mihaylov, 'Velichie': “How can this government limit the elections when it restricts one of the three — Delyan Peevski — while Boyko Borisov and Ivo Prokopiev remain? We are not changing the system, only the individuals within it.”



