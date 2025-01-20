НОВИНИ
Political reactions to Trump's inauguration

политиците нас втория мандат тръмп
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
23:44, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Donald Trump sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. How did Bulgarian politicians react?

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, shared a photo from his previous meeting with Trump at the White House during Trump's first term. Borissov expressed his pleasure in working together and stated that they will continue their cooperation.

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of 'We Continue the Change', who was among those attending the inauguration ceremony in Washington, wrote that Trump's return to the White House should catalyse a European defence effort, emphasising that EU unity would be the key to this.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of 'Vazrazhdane' party, regretted that he could not attend the ceremony. He wished Trump success in his presidency, noting that millions of people are looking to him with hope for the normalisation of international relations.

Delyan Peevski, leader of 'MRF – New Beginning', wrote that this historic leap for civilization must find its support and horizon in the world and Europe and for us it is especially important to find its dimensions in Bulgaria.

