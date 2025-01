GERB leader Boyko Borissov congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States

The leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States and wished him every success in his second term.

"It has been a pleasure working together! We will continue our cooperation," Borissov wrote in a post on Facebook.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News