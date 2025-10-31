President Awards Artists and Scientists for the Day of National Awakeners

President Rumen Radev on October 31 presented the Presidential Honorary Badge to 11 distinguished Bulgarian scholars and cultural figures. The awards mark the upcoming National Awakeners’ Day on 1 November, as well as milestone anniversaries of the recipients.

Among those honoured were artist Emil Stoychev, professors Kostadin Dinchev, Ivan Marazov and Vasil Prodanov, folk singer Binka Dobreva, and Atanas Stoev, leader of the folk ensemble “Kanarite”. The chief conductor of the Guards’ Orchestra, Lieutenant Colonel Radi Radev, was also recognised, along with Professor Georgi Mihov, historian Professor Svetlozar Eldarov, community cultural centre worker Maria Zlatkova from Peshtera, and ballet artist Boyko Nedelchev.