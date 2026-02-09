БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Тервел Замфиров: Благодаря за посрещането, чувствам се...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Мистерията "Петрохан": МВР и прокуратурата...
Чете се за: 06:32 мин.
Камион прегази пешеходец в София, шофьорът избяга
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Iliana Iotova Congratulates Bulgaria’s First Medallist at the Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
EN
Запази
илияна йотова българските олимпийци цяла българия вас

President Iliana Iotova on February 8 congratulated Bulgaria’s first medallist at the Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina.

In a post on Facebook, Iotova wrote: “Tervel Zamfirov is Bulgaria’s hero today. We are proud of his outstanding achievement, which has brought our country its first Winter Olympic medal in 20 years.”


Bulgarian snowboarder Tervel Zamfirov won the bronze medal in the men's parallel giant slalom at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games on Sunday. His opponent in the small final, Tim Mastnak of Slovenia, appeared to cross the finish line simultaneously and the timing system initially failed to determine the winner. The jury had to review the video, and it awarded the victory to the Bulgarian talent.

Zamfirov delivered Bulgaria’s first distinction from a Winter Olympics in 20 years.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Трагедията "Петрохан": Нови данни около открития кемпер край връх Вола във Врачанския балкан
1
Трагедията "Петрохан": Нови данни около открития кемпер...
Шест жертви след трагедията "Петрохан": въпроси към институциите и разследването
2
Шест жертви след трагедията "Петрохан": въпроси към...
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
3
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Мистерията "Петрохан": Редица експертизи ще установят как точно са простреляни тримата мъже
4
Мистерията "Петрохан": Редица експертизи ще установят как...
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
5
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
След трагичната развръзка по случая "Петрохан": Продължава разследването за смъртта на издирваните
6
След трагичната развръзка по случая "Петрохан":...

Най-четени

Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите" в "Петрохан"
1
Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите"...
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без отговор – кой и защо?
2
Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без...
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“ разкриват последните часове преди трагедията
3
Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“...
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и другите двама край Враца
4
Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и неизвестни (ОБЗОР)
5
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и...
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в „Петрохан“ стои секта
6
Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в...

More from: Bulgaria

Landslide Halts Rhodope Narrow-Gauge Railway
Landslide Halts Rhodope Narrow-Gauge Railway
The 'Petrohan' Mystery: Bulgarian Authorities Released Surveillance Footage as Part of Ongoing Investigation Into the Deaths of Six People The 'Petrohan' Mystery: Bulgarian Authorities Released Surveillance Footage as Part of Ongoing Investigation Into the Deaths of Six People
Чете се за: 08:20 мин.
Drivers Urged to Prepare Vehicles for Winter Conditions Drivers Urged to Prepare Vehicles for Winter Conditions
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Police and Prosecutors Brief Media on 'Petrohan' Case Investigation, So Far Two Pre-Trial Proceedings Have Been Initiated Police and Prosecutors Brief Media on 'Petrohan' Case Investigation, So Far Two Pre-Trial Proceedings Have Been Initiated
Чете се за: 06:52 мин.
Rise in Calls from Children with Suicidal Thoughts in 2025 Rise in Calls from Children with Suicidal Thoughts in 2025
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Cars Stranded on Road to Pamporovo as Heavy Snow Disrupts Traffic Cars Stranded on Road to Pamporovo as Heavy Snow Disrupts Traffic
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Мистерията "Петрохан": МВР и прокуратурата показаха записи от хижата
Мистерията "Петрохан": МВР и прокуратурата показаха...
Чете се за: 06:32 мин.
У нас
Случаят "Петрохан": Няма установена стрелба извън кемпера и отвън, твърдят разследващи Случаят "Петрохан": Няма установена стрелба извън кемпера и отвън, твърдят разследващи
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
У нас
6 месеца след фаталния удар на Слънчев бряг: Делото срещу Никола Бургазлиев още не е започнало 6 месеца след фаталния удар на Слънчев бряг: Делото срещу Никола Бургазлиев още не е започнало
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Тервел Замфиров: Благодаря за посрещането, чувствам се благословен Тервел Замфиров: Благодаря за посрещането, чувствам се благословен
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Спорт
Свлачище спря родопската теснолинейка
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Увеличават се обаждания от деца със суицидни мисли през 2025 година
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
У нас
Нови жертви след поредните руски удари в Украйна
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
По света
Спорт, музика и политика: Бед Бъни и посланията на шоуто на...
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ