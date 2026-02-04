President Iliana Iotova Continues Consultations for Caretaker PM Next Week

President Iliyana Iotova continues consultations with representatives of parliamentary groups in the 51st National Assembly as part of the procedure for appointing a caretaker prime minister, under Article 99, Paragraph 5 of the Constitution, the President's press office said on February 4.

On Tuesday, 10 February, the President will meet the following parliamentary groups at the presidential institution:

10:00 – Representatives of the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms parliamentary group

11:30 – Representatives of MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) parliamentary group

13:00 – Representatives of 'Velichie' parliamentary group