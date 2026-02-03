President Iotova Holds Consultations with 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' on Caretaker Government

President Iliana Iotova met with representatives of the We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB) parliamentary group as part of consultations on appointing a caretaker prime minister.

WCC-DB representatives included Nikolay Denkov, Nadezhda Yordanova, Asen Vasilev, Ivaylo Mirchev, Bozhidar Bozhanov, and Atanas Atanasov.

At the start of the meeting, Yotova stressed the significance of the coming days and weeks for Bulgaria’s political stability and security. She emphasised the need to unite efforts to ensure safety and stability in every respect, saying:

"We must meet the expectations of Bulgarian citizens. They demanded honest, transparent elections and proper organisation to restore trust in Bulgarian institutions and the electoral process."

Regarding the recent sitting of the legal affairs committee, she noted that only minimal amendments to the Electoral Code are being considered. Iotova added that one of the key points for discussion with the party is determining the measures necessary to guarantee citizens’ expectations for fair and transparent elections.

Iotova also emphasised that, following recent constitutional amendments, the National Assembly will continue to function.

"In this way, political responsibility is not interrupted; it is shared even more strongly between the National Assembly and the Council of Ministers. Until then, however, we must recognise that there is a government in resignation, not in recess. Some urgent issues, with the support of parliament, can still be addressed. For me, it is very important that there is continuity between the outgoing government and the caretaker government," Iotova said.

President Iliana Iotova reiterated that, under the latest constitutional amendments, she can select a caretaker prime minister from a pool of ten candidates, a task she described as a tremendous responsibility. She noted that, as of today, five of the candidates have agreed to take on the role.

"I continue to believe that this position, beyond the professional portfolio of those on the list, is part of the legitimacy of Bulgarian institutions and the National Assembly. I will mandate one of them fully aware that, under the previous rules, my choice might have been different," Iotova said.

The head of state has begun consultations with parliamentary groups in the 51st National Assembly as part of the procedure for appointing a caretaker prime minister.

Ivaylo Mirchev, meanwhile, emphasised that there are numerous arguments for ensuring free and fair elections.

Ivaylo Mirchev criticised the previous caretaker cabinet, stating that free and fair elections were not conducted and alleging that the former caretaker prime minister had served the corrupt Borisov-Peevski model.

"This cannot be allowed to happen again. To ensure fair elections, first, there must be an interior minister who does everything possible to prevent vote-buying. Second, a justice minister who proposes a new acting prosecutor general. Third, measures must be taken so that funds allocated to municipalities are not used to buy votes. And one of the final—but not least important—tasks for the caretaker government is to stop the mismanagement of healthcare and finally launch the reforms demanded by young doctors," Mirchev said.

Asen Vasilev also emphasised that the caretaker cabinet’s primary task is to conduct free and fair elections. He added that a key follow-up responsibility is addressing the accumulated problems and potential risks facing the country, highlighting the remaining criteria for implementing the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Asen Vasilev stressed that another major task for the caretaker government is to restore the trust of Bulgaria’s European partners. “It is already being said, and not by random sources, that Bulgaria lacks an anti-corruption commission and has a prosecutor general who is not recognised by the courts,” he noted. Vasilev also highlighted that the derogation for Lukoil is expiring.

Bozhidar Bozhanov added: “The caretaker cabinet must turn off the tap of the model [of corruption] so that it cannot be recharged during the elections. Equally important is that Bulgaria remains a reliable partner in Europe from a foreign policy perspective.”

Nikolay Denkov recalled his experience when invited as caretaker minister in 2017. “During the first week, it became clear that the previous regular minister had seriously violated regulations concerning EU funds. He arranged matters so that when we entered the ministry, it appeared that funds from the Operational Programme Science and Education for Smart Growth were being halted simply because a new government had arrived,” Denkov said.

“In an ideal world, a caretaker government should focus solely on organising fair elections. In the real world, it must, of course, keep all processes vital to the state running,” said Academician Nikolay Denkov. “And in the real Bulgarian world, the very first thing every minister must do is identify the mines and bombs planted in their ministries, because almost every ministry has them.”

He advised ministers to expose such risks as quickly as possible, stressing that “this is the only way to defuse them in time”. Otherwise, he warned, there is a danger that the entire period could be consumed by orchestrated actions and strikes, diverting attention away from the organisation of fair elections.

