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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Iotova Holds Hearings for New Central Election Commission Members

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President Iliana Iotova held hearings with candidates for the new composition of the Central Election Commission. Representatives of the Commission’s Public Council also took part.

President Iotova:

“It is up to you to select the best experts to participate at every level of the electoral process. It is also up to you to determine the extent to which our country's institutions enjoy legitimacy.

However, the most important task that you, together with everyone else involved, must accomplish is to restore Bulgarian citizens’ trust in the electoral process — both those who vote here in Bulgaria and those who cast their ballots abroad.”

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