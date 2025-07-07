БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Започва делото за смъртта на Сияна, баща ѝ е категоричен,...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
ЕС дава финално "да" на България за влизане в...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

President Radev: Bulgaria Highly Values Qatar's Contribution to the Release of 'Galaxy Leade' Crew

Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
As well as efforts to de-escalate the conflict in the Middle East, Rumen Radev added

President Rumen Radev on July 7 held a meeting at the Presidency with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi.

“Bulgaria greatly values Qatar’s efforts to de-escalate the conflict in the Middle East and its contribution to the release of the crew of the Galaxy Leader,” President Radev said during the meeting. Also present at the talks was the Qatari Ambassador to Bulgaria, Fahad Al-Mushairi.

The Head of State praised Qatar’s consistent efforts to end hostilities in the region and to work toward a sustainable peace through diplomatic means. In this context, Radev expressed his gratitude for the engagement of the Qatari side—and personally of the Emir of Qatar—in securing the release of the Galaxy Leader’s crew, which included two Bulgarian nationals, as well as the release of two Bulgarian hostages held by Hamas.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Qatar—an occasion that, as noted during the meeting, provides an opportunity for both countries to join forces in fully realising the potential of their bilateral cooperation.

“For Bulgaria, Qatar is a key partner in the Middle East. Our country is committed to ensuring that the bilateral political dialogue is accompanied by deepening sectoral cooperation and stronger business ties in order to achieve tangible results,” President Radev said. He highlighted the significant potential for Qatari investment in Bulgaria and the development of joint ventures in various fields.

Among the sectors identified as holding strong potential for cooperation between Bulgaria and Qatar are energy, the economy, high technology, innovation and education, security, transport, and tourism.

